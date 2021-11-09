The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Medical (Other OTC: JNHMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Medical (JNHMF – Research Report), George Barakat, sold shares of JNHMF for $44.29K.

This is Barakat’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on Jack Nathan Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.94 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,763,698. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 million and had a net profit of $723K. JNHMF’s market cap is $12.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a one-year high of $1.18 and a one-year low of $0.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp is Canada’s healthcare networks that designs, builds and sets-up barrier-free medical and dental clinics for physicians in high-density centers. The company is a healthcare company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart stores. Jack Nathan Health provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology and programs, designed to put patients first.