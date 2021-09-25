The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Hammond Power Solutions (Other OTC: HMDPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF – Research Report), William G Hammond, sold shares of HMDPF for $1.64M.

Following William G Hammond’s last HMDPF Sell transaction on December 16, 2014, the stock climbed by 4.6%. This is Hammond’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Hammond Power Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.28 million and quarterly net profit of $4.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.39 million and had a net profit of $4.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.69 and a one-year low of $4.45. HMDPF’s market cap is $101 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.64M worth of HMDPF shares and purchased $5,650 worth of HMDPF shares. The insider sentiment on Hammond Power Solutions has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. It supports the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries. The company was founded by Oliver Hammond and Len Hammond in 1917 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.