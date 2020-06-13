The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GTEC Holdings (Other OTC: GGTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GTEC Holdings (GGTTF – Research Report), Norton Singhavon, bought shares of GGTTF for $13.14K.

This recent transaction increases Norton Singhavon’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.8 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GTEC Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,181,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.41 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Norton Singhavon’s trades have generated a -36.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in growing, marketing and retailing cannabis in Canada. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on June 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.