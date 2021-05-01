The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report), David M Solomon, exercised options to sell 21,320 GS shares for a total transaction value of $7.42M.

Following David M Solomon’s last GS Sell transaction on February 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 34.1%. Following this transaction David M Solomon’s holding in the company was decreased by 15% to a total of $50.82 million.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $6.84 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.77 billion and had a net profit of $1.21 billion. The company has a one-year high of $356.85 and a one-year low of $165.36. GS’s market cap is $119 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $390.56, reflecting a -10.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Goldman Sachs Group has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company provides a range of financial services to clients including corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.