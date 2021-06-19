The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum Minerals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF – Research Report), Philip K R Pascall, exercised options to sell 98,413 FQVLF shares for a total transaction value of $2.6M.

Following Philip K R Pascall’s last FQVLF Sell transaction on April 19, 2010, the stock climbed by 6.6%. Following this transaction Philip K R Pascall’s holding in the company was decreased by 2% to a total of $123 million.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $62 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $6.51. Currently, First Quantum Minerals has an average volume of 72.36K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.68, reflecting a -25.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on First Quantum Minerals has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.