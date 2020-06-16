The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings (Other OTC: FRFHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF – Research Report), V Prem Watsa, bought shares of FRFHF for $148.9M.

This recent transaction increases V Prem Watsa’s holding in the company by 48% to a total of $458 million. This is Watsa’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on FFXXF back in February 2017

The company has a one-year high of $502.75 and a one-year low of $223.52. Currently, Fairfax Financial Holdings has an average volume of 15.88K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $377.76, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.51K worth of FRFHF shares and purchased $149M worth of FRFHF shares. The insider sentiment on Fairfax Financial Holdings has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

V Prem Watsa's trades have generated a 48.6% average return based on past transactions.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central and Eastern Europe which focuses on third party business and also focused on specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa in March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.