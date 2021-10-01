The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Facedrive Inc (Other OTC: FDVRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Facedrive Inc (FDVRF – Research Report), Sayanthan Navaratnam, sold shares of FDVRF for $3.63M.

In addition to Sayanthan Navaratnam, 20 other FDVRF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Facedrive Inc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.8 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,559,851. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.62K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.50 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Facedrive Inc has an average volume of 474.65K.

The insider sentiment on Facedrive Inc has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Facedrive Inc, formerly High Mountain Capital Corp is a ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Its customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App, to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO2 emissions neutral.