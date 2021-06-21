The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Elysee Development is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Elysee Development (ASXSF – Research Report), Guido Cloetens, exercised options to sell 10,000 ASXSF shares for a total transaction value of $7,700.

Following this transaction Guido Cloetens’ holding in the company was decreased by 2% to a total of $3.04 million.

Based on Elysee Development’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151.3K and quarterly net profit of $53.27K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-4,315,217 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.42 million. Currently, Elysee Development has an average volume of 30. The company has a one-year high of $0.68 and a one-year low of $0.21.

The insider sentiment on Elysee Development has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elysee Development Corp. is a diversified investment and venture capital firm which focuses on natural resources. Its portfolio consists of equity investments in small to medium sized public companies, with a focus on precious metals and includes investments in convertible debentures of resource companies that provide security of capital and regular income along with participation in the potential for appreciation as the sector improves. The company was founded on September 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.