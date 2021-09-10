The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dream Office Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: DRETF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF – Research Report), Michael J Cooper, sold shares of DRETF for $46.26K.

This is Cooper’s first Sell trade following 59 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $19.39 and a one-year low of $12.95. Currently, Dream Office Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 30.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.74, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dream Office Real Estate Investment has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants. The company’s office buildings located in central business districts are responsible for the vast majority of its revenue generation. Most of Dream Office’s customers are in the finance, insurance, science, and government industries.