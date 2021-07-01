The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Diamcor Mining (Other OTC: DMIFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Diamcor Mining (DMIFF – Research Report), Dean H Taylor, sold shares of DMIFF for $12.5K.

Currently, Diamcor Mining has an average volume of 44.30K.

Diamcor Mining, Inc. operates as a junior mining and exploration company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale, and development of diamond based resource properties with a specific focus on the mining segment of the diamond industry. The firm is currently developing and advancing its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.