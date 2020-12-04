The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dart Group (Other OTC: DRTGF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dart Group (DRTGF – Research Report), Philip Hugh Meeson, sold shares of DRTGF for $7M.

Following Philip Hugh Meeson’s last DRTGF Sell transaction on July 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities. The Distribution and Logistics segment focuses in the evaluation of distribution centre-level performance data. The company was founded was founded by Philip Hugh Meeson in 1980 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.