The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK – Research Report), Brett White, sold shares of CWK for $1.06M.

In addition to Brett White, 6 other CWK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cushman & Wakefield’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion and GAAP net loss of -$17,200,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $55.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.44 and a one-year low of $9.83. Currently, Cushman & Wakefield has an average volume of 907.15K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.36, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cushman & Wakefield has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brett White’s trades have generated a 16.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.