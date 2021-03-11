The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK – Research Report), Brett White, exercised options to sell 33,183 CWK shares for a total transaction value of $521.6K.

In addition to Brett White, 5 other CWK executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Brett White’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $19.19 million.

The company has a one-year high of $17.78 and a one-year low of $6.84. CWK’s market cap is $3.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.35, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cushman & Wakefield has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.