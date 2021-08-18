The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Canada Nickel Company (Other OTC: CNIKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF – Research Report), Mark Thomas Henry Selby, bought shares of CNIKF for $54.6K.

In addition to Mark Thomas Henry Selby, 6 other CNIKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Mark Thomas Henry Selby’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $6.15 million.

The company has a one-year high of $3.68 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Starting in February 2021, CNIKF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Canada Nickel Company has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canada Nickel Co Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring nickel-cobalt sulphide assets. The company holds an interest in the Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project.