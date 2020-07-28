The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BevCanna Enterprises (Other OTC: BVNNF) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF – Research Report), Marcello Leone, sold shares of BVNNF for $64.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, BevCanna Enterprises has an average volume of 195.34K. The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on BevCanna Enterprises has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc is a Canada based manufacturer of infused cannabis beverage brands. Its provides water soluble cannabinoid infusions using THC and CBD from both cannabis and hemp.