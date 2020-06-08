The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Backstageplay (Other OTC: PRYNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Backstageplay (PRYNF – Research Report), Scott Fulton White, bought shares of PRYNF for $2,900.

Following this transaction Scott Fulton White’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $365.6K.

Currently, Backstageplay has an average volume of 37.

The insider sentiment on Backstageplay has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Backstageplay, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet entertainment and marketing solutions. It specializes in the development of social gaming white label platform in the music industry. Its product provides the artists to connect with their fans by rewarding participation and game-play activity through virtual goods and rewards. The company was founded on October 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.