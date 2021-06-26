The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: ARESF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF – Research Report), Samir Aziz Manji, bought shares of ARESF for $933.9K.

Based on Artis Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and quarterly net profit of $71.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a GAAP net loss of $111 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.51 and a one-year low of $5.34.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.90, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Artis Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.