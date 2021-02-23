The Chairman & CEO of Walker & Dunlop is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Walker & Dunlop (WD – Research Report), William M. Walker, exercised options to sell 66,699 WD shares at $39.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.73M.

Following William M. Walker’s last WD Sell transaction on August 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 51.1%. In addition to William M. Walker, one other WD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Walker & Dunlop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $350 million and quarterly net profit of $83.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $42.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.45 and a one-year low of $24.55. WD’s market cap is $3.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.00, reflecting a -1.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Walker & Dunlop has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a commercial real estate finance company. The firm provides capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Its operations involve the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company’s products and services include multifamily finance, FHA finance, capital markets, and bridge financing. Walker & Dunlop was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.