The Chairman & CEO of Veracyte is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Veracyte (VCYT – Research Report), Bonnie Anderson, exercised options to buy 16,000 VCYT shares at $2.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $42.88K.

Following this transaction Bonnie Anderson’s holding in the company was increased by 4.5% to a total of $6.83 million.

Based on Veracyte’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.73 million and GAAP net loss of $7.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.18 and a one-year low of $13.90. Currently, Veracyte has an average volume of 492.99K.

Starting in May 2019, VCYT received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.