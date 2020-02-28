The Chairman & CEO of US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of US Concrete (USCR – Research Report), William Sandbrook, bought shares of USCR for $419.4K.

This recent transaction increases William Sandbrook’s holding in the company by 3.72% to a total of $11.35 million.

The company has a one-year high of $56.22 and a one-year low of $25.86. USCR’s market cap is $452.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.13. Currently, US Concrete has an average volume of 203.70K.

The insider sentiment on US Concrete has been positive according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Sandbrook's trades have generated a 15.7% average return based on past transactions.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers.