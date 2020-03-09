The Chairman & CEO of Synovus (NYSE: SNV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Synovus (SNV – Research Report), Kessel Stelling, bought shares of SNV for $233K.

In addition to Kessel Stelling, 3 other SNV executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Kessel Stelling’s holding in the company by 2.13% to a total of $12.28 million.

Based on Synovus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $596 million and quarterly net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $428 million and had a net profit of $105 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.32 and a one-year low of $22.25. SNV’s market cap is $3.77B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.55.

Seven different firms, including D.A. Davidson and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Synovus has been positive according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.