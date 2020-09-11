The Chairman & CEO of Provident Financial Services (NYSE: PFS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Provident Financial Services (PFS – Research Report), Christopher P. Martin, bought shares of PFS for $319.4K.

In addition to Christopher P. Martin, 6 other PFS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Christopher P. Martin’s holding in the company was increased by 4.52% to a total of $7.68 million.

The company has a one-year high of $25.86 and a one-year low of $9.05. PFS’s market cap is $845 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60. Currently, Provident Financial Services has an average volume of 249.78K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $53.6K worth of PFS shares and purchased $371.4K worth of PFS shares. The insider sentiment on Provident Financial Services has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Provident Bank, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. It attracts deposits from the general public and businesses primarily in the areas surrounding its banking offices and uses those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The firm also invests in mortgage backed securities and other permissible investments. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.