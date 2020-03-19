The Chairman & CEO of Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Plains GP Holdings (PAGP – Research Report), Willie Cw Chiang, bought shares of PAGP for $241.7K.

This recent transaction increases Willie Cw Chiang’s holding in the company by 20.79% to a total of $843.5K. In addition to Willie Cw Chiang, 6 other PAGP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Plains GP Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.11 billion and had a net profit of $180 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.69 and a one-year low of $3.04. PAGP’s market cap is $635.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.74.

Three different firms, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Plains GP Holdings has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.