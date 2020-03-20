The Chairman & CEO of Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Piper Sandler (PIPR – Research Report), Chad Abraham, bought shares of PIPR for $70.43K.

This is Abraham’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Chad Abraham’s holding in the company was increased by 2.74% to a total of $2.9 million.

Based on Piper Sandler’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $283 million and quarterly net profit of $37.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $232 million and had a net profit of $16.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.45 and a one-year low of $31.95. PIPR’s market cap is $663.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.75.

The insider sentiment on Piper Sandler has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products.