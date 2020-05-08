The CHAIRMAN & CEO of Old National Bancorp Capital (NASDAQ: ONB) is Buying Shares

Today, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB – Research Report), James C. Ryan, bought shares of ONB for $49.06K.

Following this transaction James C. Ryan’s holding in the company was increased by 1.43% to a total of $3.39 million. In addition to James C. Ryan, one other ONB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Old National Bancorp Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $200 million and quarterly net profit of $22.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $192 million and had a net profit of $56.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.74 and a one-year low of $11.92. Currently, Old National Bancorp Capital has an average volume of 449.09K.

The insider sentiment on Old National Bancorp Capital has been positive according to 117 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Old National Bancorp is financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides a range of services products and services as commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.