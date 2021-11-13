The Chairman & CEO of Moneygram International (NASDAQ: MGI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Moneygram International (MGI – Research Report), Alexander Holmes, bought shares of MGI for $28K.

In addition to Alexander Holmes, 6 other MGI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.36 and a one-year low of $4.93. MGI’s market cap is $578 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.70.

The insider sentiment on Moneygram International has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.