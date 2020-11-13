The Chairman & CEO of Matson is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Matson (MATX – Research Report), Matthew Cox, exercised options to sell 31,861 MATX shares at $23.74 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.84M.

Following Matthew Cox’s last MATX Sell transaction on March 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 27.8%. In addition to Matthew Cox, 5 other MATX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Matson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $645 million and quarterly net profit of $70.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $572 million and had a net profit of $36.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.69 and a one-year low of $23.75. MATX’s market cap is $2.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.67, reflecting a -9.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Matson has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Matthew Cox’s trades have generated a -23.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matson, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers marine freight, container stevedoring, maintenance, and terminal activities. The Logistics segment includes domestic and international rail intermodal services, regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, expedited freight operations, supply chain management, storage, and distribution services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.