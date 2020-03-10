The Chairman & CEO of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Kosmos Energy (KOS – Research Report), Andrew Inglis, bought shares of KOS for $315K.

Following this transaction Andrew Inglis’ holding in the company was increased by 16.41% to a total of $1.7 million. In addition to Andrew Inglis, one other KOS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Kosmos Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $450 million and GAAP net loss of $35.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301 million and had a net profit of $186 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $0.72.

Three different firms, including Barclays and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Kosmos Energy has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.