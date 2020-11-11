The Chairman & CEO of Interpublic Group of Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG – Research Report), Michael Isor Roth, exercised options to sell 546,448 IPG shares at $11.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.66M.

Following Michael Isor Roth’s last IPG Sell transaction on March 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $25.20 and a one-year low of $11.63. Currently, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average volume of 49.40K. IPG’s market cap is $8.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.60, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Interpublic Group of Companies has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), Constituency Management Group (CMG), and Corporate and Other. The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as a comprehensive array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the Acxiom activities. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.