The Chairman & CEO of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Home Bancshares (HOMB – Research Report), John W. Allison, bought shares of HOMB for $239.8K.

Following John W. Allison’s last HOMB Buy transaction on September 24, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.76 and a one-year low of $14.92. Currently, Home Bancshares has an average volume of 395.41K. HOMB’s market cap is $3.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, reflecting a -13.1% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.