The Chairman & CEO of Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Greenbrier (GBX – Research Report), William Furman, bought shares of GBX for $1.65M.

Following this transaction William Furman’s holding in the company was increased by 41.65% to a total of $5.63 million. This is Furman’s first Buy trade following 13 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $34.30 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Greenbrier has an average volume of 554.76K. GBX’s market cap is $541 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $20.40, reflecting a -14.8% downside.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.