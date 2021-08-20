The Chairman & CEO of Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) is Buying Shares

On August 18, the Chairman & CEO of Energy Focus (EFOI – Research Report), James Tu, bought shares of EFOI for $13.5K.

Following this transaction James Tu’s holding in the company was increased by 2.04% to a total of $704.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.60 and a one-year low of $2.60. EFOI’s market cap is $14.34 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10. Currently, Energy Focus has an average volume of 141.93K.

Energy Focus, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.