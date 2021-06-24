The Chairman & CEO of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & CEO of DXP Enterprises (DXPE – Research Report), David Little, bought shares of DXPE for $860.7K.

This recent transaction increases David Little’s holding in the company by 2.26% to a total of $42.35 million.

The company has a one-year high of $35.98 and a one-year low of $15.42. Currently, DXP Enterprises has an average volume of 76.23K. DXPE’s market cap is $600 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.5K worth of DXPE shares and purchased $860.7K worth of DXPE shares. The insider sentiment on DXP Enterprises has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to industrial customers with the ability to provide same day delivery. The Supply Chain Services segment manages all or part of its customers’ supply chains including procurement and inventory management. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing, and manufactures branded private label pumps to meet the capital equipment needs of global customer base. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.