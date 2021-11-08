The Chairman & CEO of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of CME Group (CME – Research Report), Terrence Duffy, bought shares of CME for $88.8K.

Based on CME Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion and quarterly net profit of $927 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $412 million. The company has a one-year high of $230.89 and a one-year low of $149.30. Currently, CME Group has an average volume of 757.04K.

Six different firms, including Atlantic Equities and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $223.67, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.33M worth of CME shares and purchased $441.1K worth of CME shares. The insider sentiment on CME Group has been negative according to 120 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CME Group Inc., formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc, is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, with it offering a wide range of futures and options products for risk management. These include equity indexes, interest rates, agricultural commodities, foreign exchange, energy, and metals. The company also offers clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also provides a wide range of market data services such as live quotes, delayed quotes, historical data service and market reports.