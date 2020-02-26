February 26, 2020   Consumer Goods, Insider News   No comments

The Chairman & CEO of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ: BSET) is Buying Shares

By Carrie Williams

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Bassett Furniture Industries (BSETResearch Report), Robert Spilman, bought shares of BSET for $89.52K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Spilman’s holding in the company by 4.08% to a total of $2.2 million.

The company has a one-year high of $20.90 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Bassett Furniture Industries has an average volume of 50.94K.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets and retails home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

