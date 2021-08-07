The Chairman & CEO of American Assets (NYSE: AAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of American Assets (AAT – Research Report), Ernest Rady, bought shares of AAT for $750.1K.

Based on American Assets’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $91.81 million and quarterly net profit of $11.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.11 million and had a net profit of $9.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.00 and a one-year low of $20.73. AAT’s market cap is $2.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 125.30.

The insider sentiment on American Assets has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.