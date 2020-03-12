The Chairman & CEO of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC – Research Report), Carl Christenson, bought shares of AIMC for $115.7K.

Following this transaction Carl Christenson’s holding in the company was increased by 2.02% to a total of $5.36 million.

The company has a one-year high of $38.43 and a one-year low of $17.81. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 355.23K. AIMC’s market cap is $1.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments.