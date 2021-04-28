The Chairman & CEO of Acme United is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Acme United (ACU – Research Report), Walter Johnsen, exercised options to sell 11,600 ACU shares at $12.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $531.1K.

In addition to Walter Johnsen, 2 other ACU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Acme United’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.87 million and quarterly net profit of $2.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.87 million and had a net profit of $976.6K. The company has a one-year high of $48.31 and a one-year low of $19.55. ACU’s market cap is $152 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. It offers its products under Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott and Western brands. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.