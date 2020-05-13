The Chairman and Acting President of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman and Acting President of Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report), Jochen Zeitz, bought shares of HOG for $2.08M.

This recent transaction increases Jochen Zeitz’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $2 million. This is Zeitz’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $40.89 and a one-year low of $14.32. HOG’s market cap is $3.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $22.67, reflecting a -10.0% downside.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.