The Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is Buying Shares

On November 10, the Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy (D – Research Report), Robert Blue, bought shares of D for $249.9K.

Following Robert Blue’s last D Buy transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.8%. Following this transaction Robert Blue’s holding in the company was increased by 2.32% to a total of $11.08 million.

The company has a one-year high of $86.83 and a one-year low of $67.85. D’s market cap is $61.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Starting in October 2021, D received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.80, reflecting a -5.5% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Dominion Energy has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. is a power and energy company, which provides electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other.