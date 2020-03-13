The CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs of Oneok (NYSE: OKE) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs of Oneok (OKE – Research Report), Walter Hulse, bought shares of OKE for $280.5K.

Following Walter Hulse’s last OKE Buy transaction on December 28, 2015, the stock climbed by 9.4%. Following this transaction Walter Hulse’s holding in the company was increased by 10.77% to a total of $3.07 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.48 and a one-year low of $26.87. OKE’s market cap is $11.76B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.98.

11 different firms, including Argus Research and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OKE with a $82.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Oneok has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.