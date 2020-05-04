The CFO, Treasurer & Secretary of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO, Treasurer & Secretary of NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE – Research Report), Samuel Backenroth, bought shares of NBSE for $6,000.

This recent transaction increases Samuel Backenroth’s holding in the company by 9.41% to a total of $89.2K. In addition to Samuel Backenroth, one other NBSE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.85 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average volume of 258.09K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.75, reflecting a -47.6% downside. Starting in September 2019, NBSE received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Chardan Capital and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.