The CFO & Treasurer of Petmed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & Treasurer of Petmed Express (PETS – Research Report), Bruce Rosenbloom, sold shares of PETS for $250K.

Based on Petmed Express’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.9 million and quarterly net profit of $7.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.92 million and had a net profit of $6.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.00 and a one-year low of $21.20. PETS’s market cap is $773 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.20.

PetMed Express, Inc. engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies. The prescription medications include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The firm markets its products through national television, online and direct mail or print advertising campaigns. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.