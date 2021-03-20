The CFO & Treasurer of Marcus is Exercising Options

On March 19 it was reported that the CFO & Treasurer of Marcus (MCS – Research Report), Douglas Neis, exercised options to buy 54,000 MCS shares at $12.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $664.7K.

Following Douglas Neis’ last MCS Buy transaction on July 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $24.71 and a one-year low of $6.84. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 683.85K. MCS’s market cap is $704 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Starting in November 2020, MCS received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.67, reflecting a -9.3% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Barrington, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.02M worth of MCS shares and purchased $1.57M worth of MCS shares. The insider sentiment on Marcus has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.