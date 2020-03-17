The CFO & Treasurer of LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & Treasurer of LGI Homes (LGIH – Research Report), Charles Michael Merdian, sold shares of LGIH for $660.3K.

In addition to Charles Michael Merdian, 4 other LGIH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on LGI Homes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $606 million and quarterly net profit of $64.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $425 million and had a net profit of $42.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.72 and a one-year low of $37.53. Currently, LGI Homes has an average volume of 363.96K.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It also deals with the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.