The CFO & Treasurer of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & Treasurer of Five Below (FIVE – Research Report), Kenneth Bull, sold shares of FIVE for $2.02M.

Following Kenneth Bull’s last FIVE Sell transaction on June 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 83.3%. In addition to Kenneth Bull, one other FIVE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $477 million and quarterly net profit of $20.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a net profit of $10.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $197.45 and a one-year low of $47.53. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 696.82K.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $194.50, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Five Below has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.