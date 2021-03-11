The CFO & Treasurer of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is Selling Shares

On March 9, the CFO & Treasurer of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR – Research Report), Deric Eubanks, sold shares of BHR for $517.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $1.14. Currently, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 471.88K. BHR’s market cap is $283 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.17, reflecting a -14.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Braemar Hotels & Resorts has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.