The CFO, Treasurer and EVP of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO, Treasurer and EVP of Nucor (NUE – Research Report), James Frias, sold shares of NUE for $554.3K.

Following James Frias’ last NUE Sell transaction on April 29, 2021, the stock climbed by 16.3%. In addition to James Frias, one other NUE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nucor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.51 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.33 billion and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $110.97 and a one-year low of $41.64. NUE’s market cap is $28.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.70.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $106.25, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nucor has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.