The CFO, Treasurer and CAO of Tri Pointe (NYSE: TPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO, Treasurer and CAO of Tri Pointe (TPH – Research Report), Glenn Keeler, sold shares of TPH for $264.8K.

Following Glenn Keeler’s last TPH Sell transaction on May 01, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.6%. In addition to Glenn Keeler, one other TPH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.17 and a one-year low of $5.89. TPH’s market cap is $2.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

The insider sentiment on Tri Pointe has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Glenn Keeler’s trades have generated a 28.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.