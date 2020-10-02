The CFO, SVP of PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO, SVP of PBF Energy (PBF – Research Report), Erik Young, bought shares of PBF for $89.25K.

This recent transaction increases Erik Young’s holding in the company by 15.05% to a total of $680K. In addition to Erik Young, 4 other PBF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $5.19. Currently, PBF Energy has an average volume of 11.16M.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.07, reflecting a -37.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on PBF Energy has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.